Saudi Arabia will open a new logistics zone in the Al-Khomrah region of Jeddah, the Minister of Transport Nabil al-Amoudi said on Sunday. The ministry added in a statement that the zone will be open to private investors.

The announcement was made at the opening of the third edition of the Saudi Logistics Conference.



The new zone will seek to boost the Kingdom’s logistics sector as the country seeks to diversify its economy away from oil. Jeddah is one of the busiest and largest ports in the region.

Last Update: Sunday, 13 October 2019 KSA 12:26 - GMT 09:26