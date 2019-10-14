Saudi Arabia grants four investment licenses to Russian companies

Saudi Arabia granted on Monday four investment licenses to Russian companies specializing in construction and real estate development, information technology, financial consulting, and architecture, the Saudi minister of commerce and investment said on Twitter.
Minister Majid Abdullah al-Qasabi said that he participated in the Saudi-Russian CEOs forum, which coincided with the Russian president’s visit to the Kingdom, and was attended by government officials, business executives and major companies in the two countries.
