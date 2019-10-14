UK government sets date for first post-Brexit budget

Britain’s government is planning a first post-Brexit budget for November 6, one week after it expects the country to have left the European Union, finance minister Sajid Javid announced Monday.
“This will be the first budget after leaving the EU,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Javid said in a statement.
