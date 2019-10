Turkey’s unemployment rate rose to 13.9 percent in the June-Aug period, from 13.0 percent a month earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The non-agricultural unemployment rate rose to 16.5 from 15.3 percent a month earlier, the data showed. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 14.3 percent a record high since the data was first published in 2005.

