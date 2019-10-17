Saudi Arabia appoints new central bank deputy governor

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz appointed on Thursday Ayman bin Mohammed Alsayari as deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), the Kingdom’s central bank, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported.

Alsayari previously served as the Deputy Governor for Investment at the SAMA, a position he has held since 2013.

He is also a board member at the Saudi Fund for Development, which participates in funding development projects in developing countries by granting them necessary loans, as well as providing technical aid for financing studies.

The new SAMA deputy governor is also the acting head of Saudi Arabia’s Debt Management Office (DMO), which functions under the umbrella of the country’s Ministry of Finance. In this role, he has lead the development of the Kingdom’s overall public debt strategy.

The DMO aids the Kingdom in securing financing needs with the best possible financing costs.

Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 16:07 - GMT 13:07