EU's Juncker says Brexit deal agreed

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Britain and the European Union agreed a new Brexit deal.

“Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that (EU summit) endorses this deal,” Juncker said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain and the EU had agreed a “great” new Brexit deal and urged lawmakers to approve it at the weekend.

“We've got a great new deal that takes back control,” Johnson said in a tweet.

“Now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment.”



Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 12:53 - GMT 09:53