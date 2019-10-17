EU's Juncker says Brexit deal agreed

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Britain and the European Union agreed a new Brexit deal.
“Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that (EU summit) endorses this deal,” Juncker said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain and the EU had agreed a “great” new Brexit deal and urged lawmakers to approve it at the weekend.
“We've got a great new deal that takes back control,” Johnson said in a tweet.
“Now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment.”
Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 12:53 - GMT 09:53
