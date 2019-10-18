Lebanon dollar-bonds tumble on second day of fiery protests

Lebanon’s sovereign dollar-bonds tumbled as much as 1.9 cents on Friday after the biggest protests in years continued for a second day throughout the country, which is mired in an economic crisis.
The 2025 bond suffered its sharpest decline in two months, dropping to 67.09 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.
Lebanon is one of the world’s most heavily indebted country, struggling with low growth and crumbling infrastructure.
