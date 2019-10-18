ECONOMY
Turkish lira firms against dollar after Turkey-US deal on Syria

The lira strengthened to 5.8180 against the US currency by 0431 GMT. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Istanbul Friday, 18 October 2019
The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday after Turkey agreed to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw from a “safe zone” Ankara had sought to capture.

The lira strengthened to 5.8180 against the US currency by 0431 GMT from a close of 5.8250 a day earlier. Early on Thursday, the lira had stood around 5.9 before gaining strongly late in the day as news of the deal emerged.

Last Update: Friday, 18 October 2019 KSA 08:25 - GMT 05:25
