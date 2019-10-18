Turkish lira firms against dollar after Turkey-US deal on Syria

The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday after Turkey agreed to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw from a “safe zone” Ankara had sought to capture.
The lira strengthened to 5.8180 against the US currency by 0431 GMT from a close of 5.8250 a day earlier. Early on Thursday, the lira had stood around 5.9 before gaining strongly late in the day as news of the deal emerged.
-
9 minutes ago in Economy
-
14 minutes ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in Economy
-
1 hours ago in Middle East
-
2 hours ago in World
-
2 hours ago in Digital
-
2 hours ago in Middle East
-
3 hours ago in Middle East
-
3 hours ago in Economy
-
3 hours ago in Digital
How are we doing?