Turkish lira firms against dollar after Turkey-US deal on Syria

The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday after Turkey agreed to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw from a “safe zone” Ankara had sought to capture.



The lira strengthened to 5.8180 against the US currency by 0431 GMT from a close of 5.8250 a day earlier. Early on Thursday, the lira had stood around 5.9 before gaining strongly late in the day as news of the deal emerged.

Last Update: Friday, 18 October 2019 KSA 08:25 - GMT 05:25