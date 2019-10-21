ECONOMY
China seeks $2.4 bln in sanctions against US in Obama-era case: WTO

The US could face sanctions if it does not remove tariffs on solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders, and aluminum extrustions. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Geneva Monday, 21 October 2019
China is seeking $2.4 billion in retaliatory sanctions against the US for non-compliance with a WTO ruling in a tariffs case dating to the Obama era, a document published on Monday showed.

WTO appeals judges said in July that the US did not fully comply with a WTO ruling and could face Chinese sanctions if it does not remove tariffs on solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders, and aluminum extrusions.

China, in a request posted by WTO ahead of a Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) on October 28, said, “In response to the US’ continued non-compliance with the DSB’s recommendations and rulings, China requests authorization from the DSB to suspend concessions and related obligations at an annual amount of $2.4 billion.”

Last Update: Monday, 21 October 2019 KSA 12:20 - GMT 09:20
