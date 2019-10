The Lebanese government has agreed reforms that include speeding up licensing for power plants, Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri said in a press conference.

“I am not asking you to stop protesting, this is a decision that you will take. No one has the right to scare you or remove you. You have moved the cabinet of ministers to take today's decisions,” he said.

He introduced reforms to tackle corruption and cutting salaries by 50 percent for all ministers.

In an address to the protestors, Hariri said “It is the job of the state to protect you while you protest.”

Hariri added that if demonstrators demand early parliamentary elections, he would help with that.



Last Update: Monday, 21 October 2019 KSA 16:03 - GMT 13:03