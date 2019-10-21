ECONOMY
Lebanon’s banks to stay closed on Tuesday: Statement

Protesters wave the national flag in downtown Beirut as thousands gathered on October 21, 2019 for a fifth day of protests. (AFP)
Reuters, Beirut Monday, 21 October 2019
Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Tuesday, after the government agreed on a reform package on Monday in a bid to defuse the country’s biggest protests against the ruling elite in decades.

The statement from the Lebanese banking association, circulated on the National News Agency, said they were waiting for calm to be restored.

A nationwide general strike paralyzed Lebanon as protests aimed at ousting the ruling government entered the fifth day on Monday.
 

Last Update: Monday, 21 October 2019 KSA 18:57 - GMT 15:57
