Turkey eyes new tax revenues with series of proposed changes

Turkey is preparing to raise tax revenues with a series of measures including higher rates for high earners and high-value properties, hotel accommodation, and digital services such as advertising, according to an outline obtained by Reuters.
The draft would also raise a sales tax on foreign exchange. If implemented, President Tayyip Erdogan would gain the authority to raise sales tax even higher, while also lowering taxes for public-listed companies.
