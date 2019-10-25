Swiss president to lead financial delegation to Gulf

Swiss President Ueli Maurer will lead a delegation from the country’s financial sector to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for talks on strengthening business ties, the government in Bern said on Friday.



Maurer will be received by heads of state in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh during the trip from October 26 to 29, the finance ministry that he heads said.



The chief executives of Citigroup and Credit Suisse, as well as the heads of fund managers BlackRock and BlackStone will be among those gathering in Riyadh for a glitzy investment conference next week.

Last Update: Friday, 25 October 2019 KSA 12:54 - GMT 09:54