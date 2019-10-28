Lebanon’s central bank governor warns economy will collapse if protests continue

The Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon Riad Salameh said in an interview with CNN that the country’s economy will collapse in a few days if protests continue.

Earlier on Monday, the central bank announced that it has provided the necessary liquidity for paying salaries, the country’s banking association was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Lebanese banks are determined to secure salaries for public and private sector workers, the Association of Lebanese Banks said.

On Friday Salameh met with President Michel Aoun to discuss the monetary situation in the country.

Since October 17, a majority of Lebanese went to the streets across the coutry to protest against corruption and press their demands for a radical overhaul of their country’s sectarian political system.



Last Update: Monday, 28 October 2019 KSA 18:35 - GMT 15:35