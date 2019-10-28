US rejects sanctions sought by China in tariffs case: official

The US rejected China’s request on Monday for $2.4 billion in compensatory sanctions for alleged US failure to comply with a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling, sending it to arbitration, Geneva trade official said.



WTO appeals judges said in July the US did not fully comply with a WTO ruling about tariffs it put on Chinese solar panels, wind towers, and steel cylinders. They said Beijing could impose retaliatory sanctions if Washington did not remove the tariffs.



Washington has challenged the ruling and at WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body on Monday it objected to the $2.4 billion sought, sending the matter to WTO arbitration to decide on the amount, the trade official said. The case dates to the Obama era but highlights continuing White House complaints about the WTO.

Last Update: Monday, 28 October 2019 KSA 16:39 - GMT 13:39