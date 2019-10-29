ECONOMY
Hong Kong leader says expects city to record negative growth in 2019

Hong Kong, China. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Hong Kong Tuesday, 29 October 2019
Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she expects the Asian financial hub to record negative economic growth for the full 2019 year, as the city grapples with five months of often violent anti-government protests.

Lam was speaking two days after Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong has fallen into recession and was unlikely to achieve any growth this year.

