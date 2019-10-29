Jared Kushner says US partnerships strengthened under Trump

Amid rising economic uncertainty and global trade tensions Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday spoke to the Future Investment Initiative (FII) on how the US will look to define the global agenda in the medium- to long-term.

Kushner featured in a session moderated by the Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of US asset management firm Blackstone, Stephen Schwarzman, at the third edition of the FII held in Riyadh.

Kushner said that he thinks there is “a lot of positive potential” for solving global trade problems, adding that partnerships have strengthened under US President Donald Trump’s tenure.

Trade has been a persistent global challenge throughout 2019 as China and the US have engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war with escalating tariffs.

