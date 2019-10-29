Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives at Future Investment Forum

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived to the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, following the Chairman of the Saudi Stock Exchange's statement that the exchange was ready for Saudi Aramco’s listing.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to list on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on December 11, according to Al Arabiya sources, in possibly the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

The Crown Prince was the first to reveal in 2016 the Kingdom’s consideration to take Aramco public. Preparations for the IPO have gone through various stages since then.

The company aims to raise up to $100 billion from the IPO of a five percent stake of the company, based on a $2 trillion valuation. This valuation could make it the most valuable company in the world. After its domestic listing on the Tadawul, a follow-up foreign listing is anticipated to follow in the next year or two.

According to documents seen by the Crown Prince, plans to sell shares in Aramco, the largest state-owned oil company in the world, go back to its start when the company was established under Saudi Arabia’s founder King Abdulaziz.

The Crown Prince dismissed the argument made by some economists that Aramco should not be listed for an IPO because the company is state-owned, during a 2017 interview.

“The amount of money we will make through Aramco will help us seize many opportunities…When we offer part of Aramco’s stock and take this cash money and establish new and strong sectors in Saudi Arabia, economy will develop, jobs will be available and the revenues of the government and fund will improve,” said the Crown Prince in a 2017 interview with Al Arabiya.

He said that it would be possible to keep the company and its influence in Saudi Arabia, while benefitting from its value motivating sectors outside the country.

The listing is just one part of the Crown Prince’s larger Vision 2030 plan to diversify the Saudi Arabian economy away from oil and transform key sectors including healthcare, mining and tourism.

Last month Saudi Arabia announced it would start offering tourist visas to citizens from 49 countries, in an initiative that aims to increase total tourism revenues from $27.9 billion in 2015 to $46.6 billion in 2020. The country welcomed over 24,000 tourists in the first 10 days.

As the Kingdom opens up to outside visitors and investors, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is spearheading the efforts.

“I do not want to die before I see the Middle East at the forefront of the world. And this goal will definitely be achieved,” said the Crown Prince at last year’s Future Investment Initiative.

