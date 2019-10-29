Yassir al-Rumayyan launches Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia

Yassir al-Rumayyan, governer of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and chairman of Saudi Aramco, launched the third Future Investment Initiative (FII), which is being held in capital Riyadh and attended by global investors.

The FII comes amid a changing global landscape as emerging markets continue to take up a greater role in the global economy.

As one of the world’s leading economic forums, the event will see several key world leaders, business moguls, and investors convene to discuss the challenges, trends, and opportunities that are shaping the global investment landscape.

The FII will bring together over 250 ministers, CEOs, and industry experts to address issues ranging from sustainable development to the challenges in building an inclusive workplace.

High-profile business leaders expected to attend include Softbank’s founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who is currently working on securing the Japanese conglomerate funding for its Vision Fund 2, HSBC Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn, and Chairman and CEO of Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman.

The conference is slated to host over 4,000 attendees from more than 30 countries with a program focused on three key topics: investment models to support “people, profit and planet,” policy frameworks to boost the tech industry’s growth, and cultural systems to inspire humanity in the modern age.

- Developing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 October 2019 KSA 09:25 - GMT 06:25