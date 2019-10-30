Future Investment Initiative day two launches

Day two of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh launched on Wednesday morning. Al Arabiya English is livestreaming the event.

The day will be launched by Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, who will be presiding over a summit on the energy sector. The panel will be attended by the US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, the UAE's Minister of State and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, and Andrew Liveris, a special adviser to the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro will give a talk on his country's economic prospects, followed by a panel on global infrastructure including Jim Yong Kim, Vice Chairman & Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners.

Later in the day, Steven Mnuchin will be addressing the conference.

Other panels and talks include Softbank CEO Rajeev Misra on artificial intelligence and a panel discussion on the theme: "The business of growth: How new collaborative models of investment are driving tech innovation at scale."

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 October 2019 KSA 09:16 - GMT 06:16