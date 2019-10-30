US Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin speaks at Future Investment Initiative

The US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin addressed on Wednesday the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

Munchin spoke to FII participants on the topic of how capital markets can develop throughout the next decade.

His comments in Riyadh come following the upgrade of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) to emerging market indexes early this year, seeing billions of dollars of investment flow into the Kingdom.

Sarah al-Suhaimi, chairperson of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), moderated the discussion.

The third annual FII comes amid a changing global landscape as emerging markets continue to take up a greater role in the global economy.

As one of the world’s leading economic forums, the event brings together over 6,000 attendees and over 300 key world leaders to discuss challenges, trends, and opportunities that are shaping the global investment landscape.



Last Update: Wednesday, 30 October 2019 KSA 12:19 - GMT 09:19