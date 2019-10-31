Emerging economies in focus on third day of global forum FII 2019 in Riyadh

The global Future Investment Initiative will kick off its third and final day on Thursday as the focus of global decisionmakers and business moguls will be to debate the challenges and opportunities facing emerging economies.

Panelists for day 3 include Gaurav Gupta, Founder and chief operations officer, Zomato Media, India; Sriharsha Majety, Co-Founder and chief executive officer, Swiggy, India; and Mudassir Sheikha, Co-Founder and CEO of ride-hailing app Careem.

“Emerging economies now account for two-thirds of global GDP and their companies now make up almost a quarter of the Fortune 500,” the FII said on its official website. “These new market leaders have been rapidly expanding from Southeast Asia and into Africa, with companies that are often more resourceful and innovative than their Western counterpart.”

The FII will also host a panel on how investors can thrive in a multipolar world to discuss how investors can navigate emerging opportunities while leveraging the safety and security of already-established financial systems.

This panel will include Thomas Barrack, Executive Chairman and CEO of Colony Capital Inc. from the United States​; Ralph Schlosstein, President and CEO of US-based Evercore; Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse Group AG, Switzerland; and John Zhao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Hony Capital Ltd in China.

Last Update: Thursday, 31 October 2019 KSA 08:51 - GMT 05:51