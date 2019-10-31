ECONOMY
Fiat Chrysler to join forces with Peugeot to create world’s fourth carmaker

The logos of the two companies pre-merger. (Reuters)
Reuters, Milan Thursday, 31 October 2019
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot’s owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalize discussions and reach a binding memorandum of understanding in the coming weeks, the two automakers said in a joint statement.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) will pay its shareholders a 5.5 billion euro ($6.1 billion) special dividend and hand them its shares in its robot-making unit Comau, they said.

Chairman John Elkann will chair the combined group, which will be based in the Netherlands, they said, while Peugeot’s Chief Executive Carlos Tavares will be the new CEO.

Fiat Chrysler to join forces with Peugeot to create world's fourth carmaker
