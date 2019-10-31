ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia launches export bank with a capital of $8 bln: Report

Saudi Arabia's Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef. (File photo: SPA)
Reuters, Dubai Thursday, 31 October 2019
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabia launched an export bank with a capital of 30 billion riyals ($8 billion) on Thursday, the Kingdom's industry minister told Saudi Arabian state TV al-Ekhbariya.

Bandar Alkhorayef, the Saudi Arabian minister for industry and mineral resources, also told al-Ekhbariya there were three “industrial free zones” ready to be launched.

A free zone is an area where companies and investors are offered special treatment like low or zero taxes, full ownership and other regulations that facilitate their business to boost economic activity.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 31 October 2019 KSA 17:31 - GMT 14:31
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Saudi Arabia launches export bank with a capital of $8 bln: Report
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed