Chinese foreign ministry: China, US maintain close contact on trade issues

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday China and the United States have maintained close contact on bilateral trade issues.



Trump said on Thursday that the two countries would soon announce a new location at which he and Xi would sign a “Phase One” trade deal.



But speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang dismissed as speculation talk the two leaders will meet in Macau.



Last Update: Friday, 1 November 2019 KSA 12:19 - GMT 09:19