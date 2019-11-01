ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Chinese foreign ministry: China, US maintain close contact on trade issues

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a state dinner in Beijing, China in 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing Friday, 1 November 2019
Text size A A A

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday China and the United States have maintained close contact on bilateral trade issues.

Trump said on Thursday that the two countries would soon announce a new location at which he and Xi would sign a “Phase One” trade deal.

But speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang dismissed as speculation talk the two leaders will meet in Macau.
 

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 1 November 2019 KSA 12:19 - GMT 09:19
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Chinese foreign ministry: China, US maintain close contact on trade issues
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed