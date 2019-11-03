Buffett’s Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade, cash drags

Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose more than analysts expected, as growth in several business lines offset the drag from trade tensions and tariffs and billionaire Warren Buffett’s inability to deploy the conglomerate’s cash.
Berkshire benefited as resilience in consumer spending helped cause US economic growth to slow less than expected, offsetting a contraction in business investment.
But rising stock prices are still impeding Buffett’s efforts to find places to invest.
Berkshire ended September with a record $128.2 billion of cash, despite repurchasing $700 million of stock in the quarter, and its stock price has lagged the broader market by the most since 2009.
Buffett has gone nearly four years since making a major acquisition.
His Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate operates more than 90 businesses including the Geico auto insurer, BNSF railroad, Dairy Queen ice cream, Fruit of the Loom underwear, and its namesake energy company and real estate brokerage.
Berkshire said third-quarter operating income rose to $7.86 billion, or roughly $4,816 per Class A share, from $6.88 billion, or roughly $4,189 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected operating profit of $4,405.16 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Net income fell 11% to $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per Class A share, from $18.54 billion, or $11,280 per share, reflecting fewer gains from Berkshire’s investments.
A US accounting rule requires earnings to incorporate unrealized gains, including on investments such as Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp. Buffett said the resulting volatility can mislead investors.
Class A shares of Berkshire closed Friday at $323,400, up 5.7% in 2019, lagging the 22.3% gain in the Standard & Poor’s 500. Class B shares closed at $215.83, also up 5.7%.
