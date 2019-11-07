Emirates Airlines says net profit nearly tripled for H1 2019

Emirates Airlines reported on Thursday a net profit of 862 million dirhams ($235 million), a 282 percent increase year-on-year.

The airline says that the result was the result of increased agility in capacity development, improved seat factors, and better margins.

Operating costs decreased 8 percent, while overall capacity decreased 7 percent.

The drop in oil prices year-on-year has also been a boon to the airline, which reported a 13 percent drop in fuel costs.

The Emirates Group, which includes the airline, airport service provider dnata, and other activities, reported a net profit of 1.2 billion dirhams, an 8 percent increase year-on-year.

The group said that the results were impacted by the Dubai International Airport runway closure, decline in fuel costs, unfavorable currency movements, and the bankruptcy of travel agency Thomas Cook.



