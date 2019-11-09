ECONOMY
Lebanon to delay $2 bln Eurobond, committed to paying maturities on time

Lebanese Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 30, 2017. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Beirut Saturday, 9 November 2019
The Lebanese government is delaying a Eurobond issuance of $2 billion that had been planned for the end of the month but is fully committed to paying its maturing Eurobonds on time, caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Saturday.

“Lebanon is committed to paying maturing treasury bonds in foreign currency, Eurobonds, at their predetermined dates and this commitment is confirmed,” Khalil told Reuters.

He added that a plan for a forthcoming Eurobond issuance had been delayed. “It had been expected to be issued at the end of this month at the value of $2 billion,” he said.

RELATED: Lebanese banking association says depositors' money safe, no need for panic

Lebanon has a $1.5 billion Eurobond maturing this month.

The central bank has said it stands ready to pay off Lebanon’s forthcoming maturing foreign currency debt.

Last Update: Saturday, 9 November 2019 KSA 22:35 - GMT 19:35
