Jordan won’t impose new taxes in new 2020 budget: Finance minister

Jordan will not impose new taxes in its proposed 2010 budget but will seek other means including a crackdown on pervasive tax evasion to help boost revenues crucial to lowering record public debt, the finance minister said on Thursday.
Mohammad al-Ississ told parliament’s finance committee that maintaining “fiscal stability” remained a main concern. The budget is expected to be sent to parliament in coming days.
Jordan is struggling under a three-year IMF program begun in 2016 to rein in a public debt that has hit a record 94 percent of GDP as part of long delayed structural reforms.
The government is seeking ways to increase revenues without resorting to new taxes that could fuel the same anger that triggered the biggest demonstrations in years when steep hikes including sales tax pushed by the IMF came into effect.
“We have to reach the necessary revenues to continue fiscal stability,” al-Ississ said.
The government has pledged cuts in public expenditure but is mindful of mass protests in neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Iraq, in the past month over eroding living standards and corruption.
