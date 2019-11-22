ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Pakistan's central bank holds key interest rate at 13.25 pct

Pakistan’s state bank. (Shutterstock)
Reuters, Karachi Friday, 22 November 2019
Text size A A A

Pakistan’s central bank held its main policy rate at 13.25 percent on Friday, taking a second consecutive pause from a series of previous hikes as data pointed to a stabilizing inflation rate.

The bank last lifted rates in July by 100 basis points, raising the interest rate to 13.25 percent, its ninth cut since the start of 2018, as it faced rising inflation, a substantial current account deficit and downward pressure on the rupee currency.

The decision comes at a time of scrutiny for Pakistan’s economy by the International Monetary Fund, which is reviewing progress on reforms agreed as part of bailout package in July.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 22 November 2019 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Pakistan's central bank holds key interest rate at 13.25 pct
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed