Dubai sees tourism rise in the first nine months of 2019

Dubai reported 12.09 million visitors for the first nine months of 2019, a 4.3 percent growth year-on-year, according to official figures from Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

Figures for September also showed a 7.3 percent increase year-on-year, with 1.23 million visitors recorded.

India remained Dubai’s leading source market, with over 1.39 million visitors during the first nine months of 2019. Saudi Arabia came second, with 1.25 million visitors, a 2 percent year-on-year growth, followed by the UK (851,000 visitors), and Oman (778,000). China rounded out the top five, recording a high 14 percent increase in tourism volumes at 729,000 visitors.

“As we head into 2020, our efforts will remain focused on attracting new, first-time and repeat visitors from emerging, as well as established markets,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, the director general of Dubai Tourism.

Last Update: Sunday, 24 November 2019 KSA 10:23 - GMT 07:23