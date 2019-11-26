Egypt to sell 22-25 pct of Heliopolis shares in Q1, minister says

Egypt will offer 22 percent to 25 percent of the shares in Heliopolis Company For Housing and Development on the Egyptian stock exchange in the first quarter of 2020, Public Enterprise Minister Hesham Tawfik said.

Tawfik also said that state-controlled companies Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company and Abu Qir Fertilizers are ready to offer some of their shares on the stock market. The timing of the offering will be set by investment banks, he said.

The government has been talking for years about selling stakes in several state-owned companies but has repeatedly postponed the program.

Last year, the government released a list of 23 state-controlled companies to be brought to market.



