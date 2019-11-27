ECONOMY
Lebanon’s banks will not participate in three-day strike

A man heads to the Lebanese central bank in Beirut. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Beirut Wednesday, 27 November 2019
Lebanon’s banks will not join a three-day general strike slated to begin on Thursday, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said on Wednesday, distancing itself from industrial action intended to press politicians to form a new government.

The association said in a statement it would work as normal to secure end-of-month salaries for citizens.

Meanwhile the Lebanese Economic Bodies group called off a three-day general strike that was to begin on Thursday, state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday.

The group called for the strike on Monday but said it had re-considered in light of tough economic conditions and the need for employees to collect end-of-month salaries.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 November 2019 KSA 20:50 - GMT 17:50
