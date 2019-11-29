UK PM Johnson says UK will leave EU by January 31 at the latest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Britain would leave the European Union by January 31 at the latest if his Conservative Party win a majority in the election in two weeks time.



“If we can get a working majority then we will come on January 31 at the absolute latest,” Johnson told LBC radio.



He also repeated his message that he saw no reason why Britain would need to extend the transition period after Brexit beyond the end of 2020.



Asked if he would rather be prime minister or have Britain leave the EU, he replied: “I would rather get us out of the EU. I can tell you that.”

Johnson had previously promised to get Britain out of the EU by October 31, 2019.

Last Update: Friday, 29 November 2019 KSA 12:44 - GMT 09:44