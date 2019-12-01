ECONOMY
Lebanese trade minister says $4 bln withdrawn from banks since September

A young demonstrator stands outside the Central Bank of Lebanon in Beirut, Lebanon, October 25, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Sunday, 1 December 2019
Lebanon’s caretaker Trade Minister, Mansour Bteish, said on Sunday that he and others had asked the central bank governor and commercial banks at a recent meeting to reduce interest rates by roughly half.

Bteish told the Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed that the governor, Riad Salameh, had cited data showing that about $4 billion in hard currency had been withdrawn from Lebanese banks since September.

The meeting was called to discuss how to tackle a deep financial crisis.

Bteish said it had ruled out a haircut on deposits or a change to the dollar peg that governs the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound.

Last Update: Monday, 2 December 2019 KSA 23:28 - GMT 20:28
