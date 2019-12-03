ECONOMY
US says sees no reason to reduce tariffs in EU aircraft subsidy case

A visitor takes a picture of an Airbus A350-1000 as it performs during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, on June 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Tuesday, 3 December 2019
The US Trade Representative’s office on Monday said it saw no basis in Monday’s World Trade Organization report that would justify reducing US retaliatory tariffs by $2 billion as Europe’s Airbus has suggested.

“Nothing in today’s report even suggests that the (WTO) compliance panel found that the amount has decreased,” said a USTR spokesman. “There is accordingly no basis for Airbus’s assertions that the report ‘implies’ that the US countermeasures should be reduced by $2 billion.”

USTR earlier said it could increase tariffs on a wider range of European goods after the WTO rejected European Union claims that it no longer provides subsidies to Airbus.

Airbus had said Washington should slash its authorized tariffs of $7.5 billion to $5.5 billion since the WTO dropped its previous references to its A380 causing lost sales to Boeing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 December 2019 KSA 05:11 - GMT 02:11
