Lebanese central bank instructs banks to cap interest rates on deposits

A man heads to the Lebanese central bank. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Beirut Wednesday, 4 December 2019
Lebanon’s central bank told commercial banks on Wednesday to cap their interest rates on deposits in foreign currencies at 5 percent and to cap the rate on Lebanese pound deposits at 8.5 percent.

In a circular seen by Reuters, it said this would apply to all new deposits and those renewed from December 4. It said banks should pay interest on foreign currency deposits half in the currency of the account and half in Lebanese pounds.

The measures would be valid for six months, it said.

All deposits made before December 5 would remain subject to the agreement between the bank and the customer, it said.
 

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 December 2019 KSA 14:26 - GMT 11:26
