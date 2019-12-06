ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

France says US proposal on international tax reform unacceptable

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at a news conference in Paris, France, on July 27, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Friday, 6 December 2019
Text size A A A

France rejects a US proposal this week that would let companies opt out of a proposed international tax reform, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, urging Washington to negotiate in good faith.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised serious questions about OECD international tax reform proposals in a letter made public on Wednesday, jarring international officials by floating the idea of a “safe harbor regime.”

Le Maire said that would mean US companies could opt in or out as they pleased, which he said would be unacceptable to France and other OECD countries.

He urged Washington therefore to negotiate on the basis that the new tax rules be binding, and said if the efforts at the OECD fell through EU countries should revive talks for a European digital tax.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 6 December 2019 KSA 12:52 - GMT 09:52
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
France says US proposal on international tax reform unacceptable
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed