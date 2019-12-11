ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Lebanon’s 2019 deficit much bigger than expected: Finance Minister

Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil speaking in Lebanon on March 30, 2017. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Beirut Wednesday, 11 December 2019
Text size A A A

Lebanon’s 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected owing to a “very concerning” decrease in state revenues, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with a deep financial crisis.

Khalil said Lebanon, which has been swept by protests since Oct. 17, is facing serious difficulties financing the state, in remarks to reporters aired on broadcaster LBCI.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 11 December 2019 KSA 15:39 - GMT 12:39
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Lebanon’s 2019 deficit much bigger than expected: Finance Minister
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed