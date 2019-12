Lebanon’s 2019 deficit much bigger than expected: Finance Minister

Lebanon’s 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected owing to a “very concerning” decrease in state revenues, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with a deep financial crisis.



Khalil said Lebanon, which has been swept by protests since Oct. 17, is facing serious difficulties financing the state, in remarks to reporters aired on broadcaster LBCI.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 December 2019 KSA 15:39 - GMT 12:39