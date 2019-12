An executive of UAE’s Mubadala said the state investor is in the process of evaluating SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2.

Mubadala said it remains optimistic about Softbank's Vision Fund, a senior executive said.

“The SoftBank Vision Fund is doing well, we are three years into it. We continue to be optimistic about them,” Ibrahim Ajami, head of Mubadala Venture Capital said at a conference.

Mubadala has invested $15 billion in Softbank's Vision Fund I and has been in talks with Softbank about investment in a second technology fund.



