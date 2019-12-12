ECONOMY
European Central Bank keeps rates low as Lagarde takes helm

The ECB's decision is the first taken under newly appointed bank president Christine Lagarde. (File photo: AFP)
AP, Frankfurt Thursday, 12 December 2019
The European Central Bank has left its key interest rate benchmarks and stimulus programs unchanged.

The decision came Thursday at a meeting of the bank’s officials at its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. It follows a similar one by the US Federal Reserve this week to leave rates low as central banks monitor the health of major economies.

Thursday’s decision is the ECB’s first under newly appointed bank president Christine Lagarde. Investors are now waiting for Lagarde to give her first official assessment of the European economy at a news conference.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 December 2019 KSA 15:56 - GMT 12:56
