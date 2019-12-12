President Trump says US is ‘very close’ to securing trade deal with China

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States was “very close” to nailing down a trade deal with China, just days before new US tariffs on Chinese imports were due to be imposed.



“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China,” Trump said on Twitter. “They want it, and so do we.”

Trump was expected to meet with his top trade advisers on Thursday to discuss the December 15 tariffs deadline, sources have told Reuters.

