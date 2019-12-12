ECONOMY
President Trump says US is ‘very close’ to securing trade deal with China

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets US President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
Reuters, Washington Thursday, 12 December 2019
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States was “very close” to nailing down a trade deal with China, just days before new US tariffs on Chinese imports were due to be imposed.

“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China,” Trump said on Twitter. “They want it, and so do we.”

Trump was expected to meet with his top trade advisers on Thursday to discuss the December 15 tariffs deadline, sources have told Reuters.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 December 2019 KSA 18:03 - GMT 15:03
President Trump says US is 'very close' to securing trade deal with China
