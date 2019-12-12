President Trump says US is ‘very close’ to securing trade deal with China

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States was “very close” to nailing down a trade deal with China, just days before new US tariffs on Chinese imports were due to be imposed.
“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China,” Trump said on Twitter. “They want it, and so do we.”
Last Update: Thursday, 12 December 2019 KSA 18:03 - GMT 15:03
