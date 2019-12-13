ECONOMY
EU agrees to start British trade talks after Brexit deal approved: Sources

Anti-Brexit badges on a protester’s beret are pictured during a demonstration in front of the British embassy in Brussels on December 5, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Brussels Friday, 13 December 2019
The European Union’s 27 national leaders agreed at a summit on Friday to move to trade talks with Britain after the “ratification and effective implementation” of the Brexit deal, diplomatic sources said.

A French official said the EU would stress that so-called level playing field provisions to guarantee fair competition will be crucial for the bloc in trade negotiations with Britain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson skipped the summit because of an election on Thursday in which his Conservative Party won a landslide victory.

Last Update: Friday, 13 December 2019 KSA 15:17 - GMT 12:17
EU agrees to start British trade talks after Brexit deal approved: Sources
