ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Pound jumps as exit poll shows Conservative majority in UK elections

A trader holds a ten pound sterling note in his mouth as he prepares a customer's order at Whitechapel Market in east London. (File photo: AFP)
AFP Friday, 13 December 2019
Text size A A A

The pound sterling jumped higher on Thursday after exit polls showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party on track to win a wide parliamentary majority, a result seen as hastening Brexit.

Shortly after 2200 GMT, a pound rose about two percent against the dollar $1.3416 and was up 1.6 percent against the euro at 83.25 pence.

An exit poll showed Conservatives will win 368 seats, enough for a comfortable outright majority in the 650-seat parliament. Labour were forecast to win 191 seats, the Scottish National Party 55 seats and the Liberal Democrats 13.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 13 December 2019 KSA 01:22 - GMT 22:22
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Pound jumps as exit poll shows Conservative majority in UK elections
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed