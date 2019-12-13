Pound jumps as exit poll shows Conservative majority in UK elections

The pound sterling jumped higher on Thursday after exit polls showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party on track to win a wide parliamentary majority, a result seen as hastening Brexit.

Shortly after 2200 GMT, a pound rose about two percent against the dollar $1.3416 and was up 1.6 percent against the euro at 83.25 pence.

An exit poll showed Conservatives will win 368 seats, enough for a comfortable outright majority in the 650-seat parliament. Labour were forecast to win 191 seats, the Scottish National Party 55 seats and the Liberal Democrats 13.

Last Update: Friday, 13 December 2019 KSA 01:22 - GMT 22:22