President Donald Trump confirmed Friday he is canceling new tariffs on China, that had been due to kick in at the end of this week, as part of a “phase one” trade deal.

The tariffs “will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal,” he tweeted after Beijing first announced a breakthrough in the US-China trade war.

Trump said that existing tariffs of 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese imports will stay in place pending further negotiations on a second phase deal, along with 7.5 percent tariffs on another $120 billion of imports.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 December 2019 KSA 02:59 - GMT 23:59