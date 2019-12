The Turkish private sector’s long-term foreign debt dropped to $193.1 billion in October, decreasing by $16.3 billion from 2018 end, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

The sector’s short-term loans – debt that needs to be paid within a year – fell by $4 billion to $11.4 billion in October, the bank said in a statement.

Over 60 percent of the private sector long-term debt was in US dollars, with 33.7 percent in euros, 3.9 percent in Turkish liras and 1.6 percent in other currencies.



