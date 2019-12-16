British Airways pilots vote to settle pay dispute, says union

British Airways pilots have voted to settle a dispute over pay and terms and conditions, the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) said on Monday.



Members of the union employed by the International Consolidated Airlines-owned carrier voted by nearly 9 to 1 to accept the final agreement, the union said.



The two parties had last month reached a preliminary deal to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the history of British Airways.

Last Update: Monday, 16 December 2019 KSA 21:04 - GMT 18:04