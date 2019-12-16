ECONOMY
British Airways pilots vote to settle pay dispute, says union

British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport in London. (AP)
Reuters Monday, 16 December 2019
British Airways pilots have voted to settle a dispute over pay and terms and conditions, the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) said on Monday.

Members of the union employed by the International Consolidated Airlines-owned carrier voted by nearly 9 to 1 to accept the final agreement, the union said.

The two parties had last month reached a preliminary deal to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the history of British Airways.

Last Update: Monday, 16 December 2019 KSA 21:04 - GMT 18:04
