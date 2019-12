Turkey's unemployment rate dropped to 13.8 percent in the period from August to October, from 14 percent a month earlier, official data released on Monday showed.

The unemployment rate stood at 11.4 percent in the same period a year earlier.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate fell to 16.4 percent in August-October, from 16.7 percent a month earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute said in a report.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 13.9 percent from 14.2 percent a month earlier, the report said.

Last year, Turkey’s economy slid into a recession for the first time in a decade following a rapid decline in the value of its currency lira.

Last Update: Monday, 16 December 2019 KSA 12:55 - GMT 09:55