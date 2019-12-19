ECONOMY
US-China to sign ‘phase one’ trade pact in early January: Mnuchin

Steven Mnuchin speaks during his interview with Reuters in Jerusalem on October 21, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Thursday, 19 December 2019
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday the United States and China would sign their so-called phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical “scrub.”

Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC, said the trade deal had already been put down on paper and translated, and that it would not be subject to any renegotiation.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 December 2019 KSA 18:46 - GMT 15:46
