US-China to sign ‘phase one’ trade pact in early January: Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday the United States and China would sign their so-called phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical “scrub.”
Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC, said the trade deal had already been put down on paper and translated, and that it would not be subject to any renegotiation.
