China will lower import tariffs on over 850 products from January 1

The Chinese flag. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing Monday, 23 December 2019
China will lower import tariffs on over 850 products from January 1, including frozen pork and frozen avocado, the finance ministry said.

It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1 next year, said the ministry, in a statement on its website.

Last Update: Monday, 23 December 2019 KSA 04:35 - GMT 01:35
